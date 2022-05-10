Vice Press Gets Nuts With Batman '89 Print By Florey [Exclusive]

Justice is always darkest before the dawn! So far 2022 has been a big year for Batman with Matt Reeves' new take on "The Batman" hitting the screens to rave reviews and boffo box office, with a sequel already on the way. Many fans and newer audiences are revisiting some of the Caped Crusader's previous cinematic outings, and you could argue that none stand out more than Tim Burton's 1989 classic, "Batman." While Michael Keaton's casting was controversial at the time, his take on Bruce Wayne and Batman is considered by many to be definitive.

In his newest poster for Vice Press and Bottleneck Gallery, fan fav artist Florey captures the iconic moment Batman descends from the rafters of Axis Chemicals, cementing Keaton's place in comic book cinema history. /Film has got the exclusive look at these new prints, which (for readers of a certain age) will take you back to the glorious summer that made Batman cool again. These new prints even pay tribute to the treasured Topps trading cards for "Batman" that every 9-year-old had to have back then.

With Michael Keaton finally slapping the cape and cowl back on for both "The Flash" and "Batgirl" movies, it seems like now is a better time than ever to celebrate the iconic flick that is "Batman" '89. We can debate all day who was a better Caped Crusader: Kilmer, Clooney, Bale, Affleck, Pattinson ... West — but whatever you think of all those dudes, you can probably at least acknowledge that Keaton was a pretty boss Batman.