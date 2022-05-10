Vice Press Gets Nuts With Batman '89 Print By Florey [Exclusive]
Justice is always darkest before the dawn! So far 2022 has been a big year for Batman with Matt Reeves' new take on "The Batman" hitting the screens to rave reviews and boffo box office, with a sequel already on the way. Many fans and newer audiences are revisiting some of the Caped Crusader's previous cinematic outings, and you could argue that none stand out more than Tim Burton's 1989 classic, "Batman." While Michael Keaton's casting was controversial at the time, his take on Bruce Wayne and Batman is considered by many to be definitive.
In his newest poster for Vice Press and Bottleneck Gallery, fan fav artist Florey captures the iconic moment Batman descends from the rafters of Axis Chemicals, cementing Keaton's place in comic book cinema history. /Film has got the exclusive look at these new prints, which (for readers of a certain age) will take you back to the glorious summer that made Batman cool again. These new prints even pay tribute to the treasured Topps trading cards for "Batman" that every 9-year-old had to have back then.
With Michael Keaton finally slapping the cape and cowl back on for both "The Flash" and "Batgirl" movies, it seems like now is a better time than ever to celebrate the iconic flick that is "Batman" '89. We can debate all day who was a better Caped Crusader: Kilmer, Clooney, Bale, Affleck, Pattinson ... West — but whatever you think of all those dudes, you can probably at least acknowledge that Keaton was a pretty boss Batman.
Batman by Florey
As you can see, these new prints are stunning, capturing the vivid gothic atmosphere Tim Burton created for "Batman" that has become the gold standard for how to do a "dark" superhero flick. Available in three different versions, including a three-day timed edition regular, Florey pays homage to both the classic "Batman" poster and opening credits through his use of the logo and colors. There is also a special yellow framed "Trading Card Super Variant."
Batman by Florey will be available from www.Vice-Press.com and www.BottleneckGallery.com from 1 p.m. EST/6 p.m. British Summer Time on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The timed edition will be available until 6 p.m. British Summer Time Sunday on May 15. Check out each edition below!
Regular Edition
Art by Florey
Size 24x36 Inches
Timed Edition
£39.99 / $50
Variant Edition
Size 24x36 Inches
Edition of 175
£44.99 / $60
Trading Card Variant
Variant Edition
Size 24x36 Inches
Edition of 125
£49.99 / $65