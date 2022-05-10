The Morning Watch: How Nicolas Cage Parodied Himself, Picard: Season 2 Easter Eggs & More

If you've got 20 minutes and aren't ready to say goodbye to season 2 of "Star Trek: Picard" just yet, ScreenCrush has got you covered. They've got another Easter egg hunt, tackling all of the winks, nods, and reference found in the second season of "Picard." The first episode has its own individual episode, but this video dives deep to find all of the hidden goodies in the rest of the season.

We've got quoting lines from previous "Trek" properties, storefronts seen in multiple "Trek" series and films, and even allowing moments from "Star Trek: The Next Generation" to come full circle all appear throughout the season. "Star Trek: Picard" can stand on its own as a season, but the time and consideration taken to inject "Trek" lore throughout makes the show an even better watch for die-hard Trekkies everywhere. The end of the Easter egg video comes with some predictions for next season as well as a plea for a "Captain Worf" spin-off series.