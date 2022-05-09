Floor Is Lava Season 2 Trailer: They Have A Volcano Now

Finally, some good, quality, prestige television. The hit Netflix competitive TV series based on every elementary school teacher's least favorite game, "Floor is Lava" is back for a second season, baby!

Created by Megan McGrath and Irad Eyal and hosted by Rutledge Wood ("Top Gear," "The American Barbecue Showdown"), "Floor is Lava" sees contestants forced to make their way through an obstacle course, hopping between platforms and walls, all while trying to avoid falling into a pool of goo that looks a lot like someone's spit after eating a bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos. The show takes the childhood whimsy of trying to reach a destination without touching the floor, amplified with the ridiculousness that only a physical challenge game show can provide.

Players compete without the use of safety equipment, as every obstacle on the course is specifically designed to withstand player usage as well as provide protection. Of course, the floor is not literally lava (it's allegedly very close to the same formula as Panda Express' orange chicken sauce) but the series is as much a love letter to survivalist action films and video games as it is a thrilling competition show. "Indiana Jones," "Night at the Museum," and "Uncharted" have all influenced the game play, which are non-linear pathways with the second half a bit more difficult than the first.

Now, "Floor is Lava" is back with new rooms, new teams, and a lava-spitting, climbable VOLCANO. America may never be able to capture the one way ticket to Banana Town insanity of something like "Takeshi's Castle," but "Floor is Lava" is the closest thing we've got.