The Time Traveler's Wife Writer Steven Moffat Gets Sentimental About Love And Time Travel [Interview]

There's an interesting thorough-line in your work of complicated, often absent men in relationships with strong fiery women, from Irene Adler and Sherlock to the companions of the good Doctor. What draws you to these kinds of complex romances?

Complex romances? Whereas you mean all those simple romances you know about? Have you ever found a simple romance? No. Fiery women, there's an alternative? I never found one. There's always the stand-by of the docile woman in fashion. And I always want to say, "Has anyone met one? What would they be like?" So I think ... absent men? I don't know if I ... well, Sherlock is a weird old creature, but so is Irene. I mean, they're absent from each other, aren't they? I mean, if they had the remotest sense to get a house and buy a Volvo or something, but they don't, so they're absent from each other. Do you mean by that, emotionally unavailable?

Emotionally unavailable, or in Henry's case, physically unavailable.

Well, but he doesn't want to be unavailable.

No.

He just has to be. He does everything in his power to get back. He's emotionally so available, it's ridiculous. I mean, in the book, he's just completely delighted when she says, "I'm your future wife." I made him slightly more resistant to the idea in the first episode, but even then he doesn't really fight it very hard. "I'm going to get married to Rose Leslie, it could be worse." I mean, come on. So he just goes for it. I don't know, I don't think of Henry as anything like ... I mean, the Doctor and Sherlock Holmes for reasons of format, have to not settle down, really. The show would be rather boring if they did that.

Whereas the difference with Henry and Clare is they want nothing more than to settle down. That's what they want. That's what most of us want. Very few people — I've never met anyone like Sherlock Holmes or Doctor Who or James Bond or any of those people who just say, "No, I fight my own way and I prefer to be alone." Literally, never met anyone like that. I meet people who want to be with someone and go out with friends, that's what I meet. So I think Henry and Clare have an exotic problem at the heart of their life, but otherwise they're pretty much like us.