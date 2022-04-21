The Time Traveler's Wife Trailer: Why Is Love Intensified By Absence?

The debut novel of Audrey Niffenegger, "The Time Traveler's Wife," was given a cinematic adaptation in 2009 featuring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana. Now, almost 20 years after the novel first arrived on the New York Times bestseller's list, "The Time Traveler's Wife" is getting the series treatment as an exclusive for HBO Max.

The series follows a woman named Clare Abshire (Rose Leslie of "Game of Thrones")), whose relationship with her husband Henry DeTamble (Theo James of "Divergent") features a specifically difficult obstacle, Henry's genetic condition that causes him to spontaneously travel through time. The poor guy has been time jumping since he was a child, randomly jumping to points in time where he's at a different age in his life. Henry and Clare cross paths many times, with some of their encounters happening when only one or neither of them realize who the other one is. The story's message highlights a love that defies time and logic, enduring beyond all limitations.

With every trailer so far showcasing absolutely electric chemistry on screen, we have a new trailer for "The Time Traveler's Wife" TV series below.