The Time Traveler's Wife Trailer: Why Is Love Intensified By Absence?
The debut novel of Audrey Niffenegger, "The Time Traveler's Wife," was given a cinematic adaptation in 2009 featuring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana. Now, almost 20 years after the novel first arrived on the New York Times bestseller's list, "The Time Traveler's Wife" is getting the series treatment as an exclusive for HBO Max.
The series follows a woman named Clare Abshire (Rose Leslie of "Game of Thrones")), whose relationship with her husband Henry DeTamble (Theo James of "Divergent") features a specifically difficult obstacle, Henry's genetic condition that causes him to spontaneously travel through time. The poor guy has been time jumping since he was a child, randomly jumping to points in time where he's at a different age in his life. Henry and Clare cross paths many times, with some of their encounters happening when only one or neither of them realize who the other one is. The story's message highlights a love that defies time and logic, enduring beyond all limitations.
With every trailer so far showcasing absolutely electric chemistry on screen, we have a new trailer for "The Time Traveler's Wife" TV series below.
The Time Traveler's Wife trailer
Joining Leslie and James in supporting roles are Desmin Borges ("You're the Worst"), Kate Siegel ("Midnight Mass"), Josh Stamberg ('WandaVision"), Jaime Ray Newman ("Dopesick"), Michael Park ("Stranger Things"), and Will Brill ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel").
All six episodes of "The Time Traveler's Wife" were directed by David Nutter ("Entourage," "Game of Thrones") who may be known for his Emmy Award-winning television work, but also directed the painfully underrated teen horror flick, "Disturbing Behavior." The series comes from "Sherlock" and "Doctor Who" favorite Steven Moffatt, who serves as the head writer and executive producer.
During HBO's 2022 TCA press conference, Moffatt spoke directly on the project, expressing how it's breaking new ground for HBO's romance projects.
"What is thrilling of the interaction of time travel and a love story here, is it makes the most common phenomenon of a completely happy marriage, interesting again. Love stories, or love movies, tend to end at the altar. We never do the bit where people are perfectly happy for decades because it seems like a dramatic thing. By scrambling it all up and constantly reminding you that love is inextricably linked to loss, which is a cheery thought, you make this very common phenomenon of a happy marriage, thrilling and full of attention and tragedy."
The film adaptation of "The Time Traveler's Wife" was a box office success, but was less than well received by critics. Here's hoping that Moffatt can do Niffenegger's work justice and deliver the live-action adaptation the beloved story deserves.
"The Time Traveler's Wife" will premiere on HBO Max on May 15, 2022