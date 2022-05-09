Easter Sunday Trailer: A Comedian Returns Home In The Filipino Version Of Friday

Just as Koy said during his CinemaCon presentation, "Easter Sunday" really feels like a Filipino American version of "Friday." This first look at the chaotic slice of life shows off the essentials for a Filipino family: Magic Mic karaoke, balikbayan boxes, self-deprecating nurses, Spam, and Manny Pacquiao. You can even hear prominent Fil-Am rapper apl.de.ap with the rest of the Black Eyed Peas playing over the trailer. But more importantly, it's great to finally see this kind of representation from Hollywood. I know that it's a pretty wild idea that authentic cultural depictions in media can be successful, but it feels even wilder to me that Lou Diamond Phillips has only played a Filipino character in a movie or TV show twice in his 30-year career before "Easter Sunday."

Thankfully, Filipino American representation in film has been kept alive over the years due to the tireless effort of independent filmmakers like Dante Basco and his latest film "The Fabulous Filipino Brothers." But after seeing people like Dante's nice Ella Jay Basco in "Birds of Prey," Ned and his Lola in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and Manny Jacinto in "The Good Place" and "Top Gun: Maverick," it's an incredible feeling for the Filipino American community to be seen on such a larger scale narratively thanks to Jo Koy, Steven Spielberg, and everyone involved with "Easter Sunday." It's probably been said a million times on this site, but it's worth repeating loudly and proudly whenever possible: Representation in media is extremely important and seeing yourself represented onscreen is a powerful thing, especially if it rarely/never happens. Let's hope that studios continue to diversity and representation seriously as they move forward with other projects.

Here's the official synopsis for "Easter Sunday":

Stand-up comedy sensation Jo Koy ("Jo Koy: In His Elements," "Jo Koy: Comin' in Hot") stars as a man returning home for an Easter celebration with his riotous, bickering, eating, drinking, laughing, loving family, in this love letter to his Filipino-American community.

Originally, the film was meant to coincide with its titular holiday this year. However, in a classic case of "running on Filipino time," "Easter Sunday" opens in theaters on August 5, 2022.