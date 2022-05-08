BAFTA TV Awards Shock As Acclaimed Drama It's A Sin Fails To Win A Single Award

It doesn't always go as we expected, but what were the BAFTA TV Awards playing at by failing to award the smash hit miniseries "It's a Sin" with any accolades this year? The series was critically acclaimed, yet was completely shut out of the prestigious awards ceremony held Sunday, May 8, 2022 by The British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

Though the score isn't everything — as a lot of film and television fans (including myself) will attest — the new series helmed by Russell T. Davies has an impressive 97% Rotten Tomatoes score with critics and a whopping 92% score with audiences. Needless to say, it's strange to see such a beloved series be totally overlooked by BAFTA.

The show was a clear-cut favorite for this year's awards. It garnered a whopping 11 nominations, including five of which were specifically for acting. Davies — who was the showrunner for "Doctor Who" from 2005 to 2010, as well as the creator of the iconic LGBTQ series "Queer as Folk" — was also nominated for a writing award for his work on the series. The series has now become Channel 4's most successful drama to date since its airing last year.

Additionally, the series was already awarded by the BAFTA TV committee this year, so it was a shock to see the latest snub. "It's a Sin" was awarded two BAFTA TV Craft awards, with Peter Hoar winning for direction and Sarah Brewerton winning for editing.