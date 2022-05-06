I Think You Should Leave Renewed For Season 3, Because Triples Makes It Safe, Triples Is Best

Robinson may have only enjoyed a single-season at "Saturday Night Live," but his post-SNL career has been glorious. In addition to "I Think You Should Leave," Robinson and Kanin nabbed a comedy pilot called "Computer School" for HBO Max, about a high school graduate and his uncle (Robinson) who wind up in the same computer class in the Midwest. Robinson and Kanin are writing the pilot, so there's a high probability that it'll be just as odd and outlandish as the sketch show that made them comedy darlings.

Akiva Schaffer, Andy Samberg, and Jorma Taccone (The Lonely Island), and Ali Bell for Party Over Here serve as executive producers on "I Think You Should Leave" along with Alex Bach and Dan Powell for Irony Point. Alice Mathias serves as executive producer and directs many of the sketches alongside Kanin.

In case you're worried that Richardson's statements weren't enough, Netflix took to Twitter to confirm the announcement, because sometimes massive corporations still do things that bring us happiness in order to keep our monthly subscription payments.