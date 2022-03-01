Computer School, From The Creators Of I Think You Should Leave, Heading For HBO Max

Grab your Dan Flashes shirt and dive headfirst into the sprawling cinematic universe of "I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson," because the dream team behind the weirdest comedy show on Netflix is bringing their uncomfortably funny talents to HBO Max. According to Variety, Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin have brought their latest comedic offering, titled "Computer School," to the one and only Home Box Office where they are working on a pilot episode.

Does this mean "I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson" is over? Will we see more Ford focus groups? Only time (and more press releases) will tell, but there are still a lot of very complicatedly patterned shirts to unpack here.

Just like their Netflix show, Robinson and Kanin will both serve as writers and executive producers for "Computer School," while Robinson will also star in the show. The series follows a high school grad and his older uncle (played by Robinson), who end up taking the same computer class in a Michigan suburb. Honestly, Robinson could play either of these roles (or both of these roles) and create something funny in a way that feels especially potent and impossible to pitch. That's the beauty of Robinson and Kanin — they keep (somehow) convincing people to give them money and we all benefit.