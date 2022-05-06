Moon Knight Episode 6 Has A Deleted Scene The Director Really Wants Us To See
Spoilers ahead for the final two episodes of "Moon Knight."
Whatever your thoughts on the Disney+ series "Moon Knight" — and I absolutely loved it — you have to admit that Oscar Isaac has been brilliant in it. Not only is he playing several characters, but he has to handle the complex emotions of two of those characters, and differentiate all three (keeping one of them under the radar), as he learns about his tragic past. If you recall, in episode 5 of the series, Steven learns that he and Marc had a younger brother named Randall, called RoRo (Claudio Fabian Contreras). Young Marc and RoRo head out to explore a cave, and it floods, drowning RoRo.
His mother, Wendy Spector (Fernanda Andrade), blames Marc for RoRo's death, and begins to abuse him terribly. So terribly that Marc develops Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID), dissociating and splitting his consciousness into several parts. Steven is the "good son," who cleans up his room, behaves, and doesn't remember RoRo. He creates Jake to take the abuse, and we all saw at the end of the series who this part of him is. He's been the part of Marc that is responsible (at least it seems so) for many of the deaths in the series. Marc is so broken from the death and the abuse that he cannot bring himself to take part in the shiva for his mother when she passes. He dissociates on the street outside his childhood home and Steven takes over.
There is more to the story, however, and it was cut from the show. Director Mohamed Diab spoke to THR about Isaac's incredible performance(s), and spoke about what we didn't see.
Confronting abuse
In the interview, Diab was asked about his reaction to Isaac's stunning performance in episode 5. He replied:
"I think he would say that I was just encouraging him, but I always tell him, 'You're going to win everything,' because he is always great. He's a genius actor. The irony is that my favorite scene of his got cut. It was in episode six. As great as everything else was, he actually topped it with something even better. He confronted his mom in a white void, and he was going back and forth between Marc and Steven. And oh my god. That scene by itself is an Oscar-worthy performance. Hopefully, Marvel releases that scene one day because Oscar was a genius."
Of course I want to see anything Oscar Isaac does, though the idea of this scene is so heartbreaking. Would she be a real version of this woman in agony? Would Taweret (voiced by Antonia Salib) have allowed Marc/Steven this moment to help balance his scales? Was this just part of Marc/Steven's imagination, letting them speak to Wendy in a way they couldn't have in real life? It would make sense, though I wonder about the cut. Considering Jake's appearance at the end of the season, he wouldn't have participated, and I can't imagine that he would be able to forgive her in the same way as Marc and Steven. If they forgive her at all ... but the scales did end up balanced, so some part of them must have healed.
It's a complex story, and whether it would have worked in the episode or not, I want to watch, just to see Oscar Isaac and what he does with the scene.
"Moon Knight" is currently streaming on Disney+.