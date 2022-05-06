Moon Knight Episode 6 Has A Deleted Scene The Director Really Wants Us To See

Spoilers ahead for the final two episodes of "Moon Knight."

Whatever your thoughts on the Disney+ series "Moon Knight" — and I absolutely loved it — you have to admit that Oscar Isaac has been brilliant in it. Not only is he playing several characters, but he has to handle the complex emotions of two of those characters, and differentiate all three (keeping one of them under the radar), as he learns about his tragic past. If you recall, in episode 5 of the series, Steven learns that he and Marc had a younger brother named Randall, called RoRo (Claudio Fabian Contreras). Young Marc and RoRo head out to explore a cave, and it floods, drowning RoRo.

His mother, Wendy Spector (Fernanda Andrade), blames Marc for RoRo's death, and begins to abuse him terribly. So terribly that Marc develops Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID), dissociating and splitting his consciousness into several parts. Steven is the "good son," who cleans up his room, behaves, and doesn't remember RoRo. He creates Jake to take the abuse, and we all saw at the end of the series who this part of him is. He's been the part of Marc that is responsible (at least it seems so) for many of the deaths in the series. Marc is so broken from the death and the abuse that he cannot bring himself to take part in the shiva for his mother when she passes. He dissociates on the street outside his childhood home and Steven takes over.

There is more to the story, however, and it was cut from the show. Director Mohamed Diab spoke to THR about Isaac's incredible performance(s), and spoke about what we didn't see.