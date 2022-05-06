Decision To Leave Teaser: Park Chan-Wook Returns With A New Mystery Thriller

The official synopsis for "Decision to Leave" reads as follows:

"A man falls from a mountain peak to his death. The detective in charge of the investigation, Hae-joon (Park Hae-il), comes to meet the dead man's wife Seo-rae (Tang Wei). When she becomes a suspect, Hae-joon finds himself slowly developing an interest in her."

"Decision to Leave" will compete for the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival taking place from May 17-28, 2022. It joins a lineup that includes David Cronenberg's much-anticipated return to sci-fi and body horror, "Crimes of the Future," as well as George Miller's fantasy-romance "Three Thousand Years of Longing," Kelly Reichardt's dramedy "Showing Up," and "The Artist" director Michel Hazanavicius' zombie comedy "Final Cut." That also makes "Decision to Leave" the latest in a long line of Park Chan-wook movies to head to the annual event after the likes of "Oldboy" (which won the festival's Grand Prix in 2004), "Thirst" (which won the Jury Prize at the 2009 iteration of the festival), and "The Handmaiden."

No worries, though: If you're one of the many, many film buffs who won't be attending the prestigious festival, global distributor and online streaming service MUBI has already picked up "Decision to Leave" for a Fall 2022 theatrical release in the U.S. and UK. In other words, you won't have to wait too long to find out what dark goodness Park Chan-wook has cooked up for us this time.