Susan Sarandon, Richard Gere, William H. Macy, Diane Keaton, And More Join The Star-Studded Cast Of Rom-Com Maybe I Do

Do you like rom-coms? If you answered, "Hell, yes," or even, "Maybe I do," then you will surely be interested in the upcoming movie, "Maybe I Do," which is indeed a romantic comedy and has assembled a starry cast including Susan Sarandon, Richard Gere, William H. Macy, Diane Keaton, Emma Roberts, and Luke Bracey.

"Maybe I Do" is written and directed by Michael Jacobs, who co-produced Robert Redford's "Quiz Show" and co-created a number of well-known sitcoms, such as ABC's "Boy Meets World" and its Disney Channel follow-up, "Girl Meets World," as well as "Dinosaurs," "My Two Dads," and "Charles in Charge." The plot of "Maybe I Do," per Deadline, follows a young couple, played by Roberts and Bracey, "who have reached the point in their relationship where they are considering next steps." Before they get married, they "invite their parents to finally meet and to offer some understanding of why marriage works."

Sarandon, Gere, Macy, and Keaton will presumably play the parents, though it's not clear yet how they will be paired off. Sarandon and Gere previously co-starred in the 2004 American remake of "Shall We Dance," pictured above. In "Maybe I Do," complications arise since "the parents already know one another quite well, which leads to some very distinct opinions about the value of marriage."

Based on this description and the cast, "Maybe I Do" sounds vaguely like "Meet the Fockers," the 2004 sequel to "Meet the Parents," which involved Ben Stiller and Teri Polo's characters introducing their parents — played by Robert De Niro, Blythe Danner, Dustin Hoffman, and Barbara Streisand — to each other before hilarious hijinks ensued. The film's title puts an uncertain spin on the words, "I do," traditionally uttered during the exchange of wedding vows.