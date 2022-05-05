Justified: City Primeval Sets Cast, Confirms Quentin Tarantino Not Directing Pilot

"Justified: City Primeval," FX's upcoming "Justified" limited-series revival starring Timothy Olyphant, has added eight new cast members, including Boyd Holbrook ("Logan") and Aunjanue Ellis, the latter of whom received an Academy Award nomination this year for her performance in "King Richard." And though Quentin Tarantino was in talks to direct one or more episodes of the series, there's no mention of him in the latest trade reports.

"Justified: City Primeval" is gearing up to begin shooting in Chicago this week, and in late April, the Chicago-based Screen Magazine indicated that, according to its sources, Tarantino was no longer attached to the project and "Justified" alum Michael Dinner would be directing the pilot instead. Now, a new Variety report with fresh cast details would seem to confirm that Dinner is directing, though the report doesn't specify which episodes he will helm.

Dinner and Dave Andron will act as writers, showrunners, and executive producers on "Justified: City Primeval." Andron is a showrunner on FX's "Snowfall," which just wrapped up its fifth season last month. Both he and Dinner served as executive producers on the original "Justified" series, with Dinner also directing the series premiere, the season 2 finale, and the 3rd through 6th season premieres, along with a couple of other episodes throughout the show's six-season run.

In addition to Holbrook and Ellis, "Justified: City Primeval" will costar Marin Ireland ("The Dark and the Wicked") and Vondie Curtis Hall ("Daredevil," "The Night House") along with Adelaide Clemens, Norbert Leo Butz, Victor Williams, and Olyphant's own daughter, Vivian Olyphant. "Justified" creator Graham Yost will co-executive produce with co-writers Taylor Elmore and Chris Provenzano, among others.