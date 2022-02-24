Quentin Tarantino In Talks To Direct Episodes Of Timothy Olyphant-Led Series Justified: City Primeval

Quentin Tarantino's return to the screen could come in the form of a TV project. Tarantino is reportedly in talks to helm an episode or two of the upcoming FX limited series, "Justified: City Primeval," which would reunite him with star Timothy Olyphant, who appeared in Tarantino's last film, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

"Justified: City Primeval" is a sequel to the Emmy-winning "Justified," which ran for six seasons on FX. In the series, Olyphant portrayed U.S Marshal Raylan Givens, based on a character from the Elmore Leonard short story, "Fire in the Hole." The Givens character also appeared in the novels "Pronto" and "Riding the Rap," and, most recently, "Raylan," which Leonard published in 2012 after the success of "Justified" on TV.

"Justified: City Primeval," is adapted from a different Leonard novel, "City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit," with Givens taking the place of the book's original protagonist, Detective Raymond Cruz.