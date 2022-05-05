Oscar Isaac Scared The Hell Out Of The Moon Knight Crew With His Jake Lockley Identity [Exclusive]

There are those who resort to Method acting, that all-too-common crutch for those seemingly unable – in Laurence Olivier's own words, as the story goes – to "just try acting." And then there are those who truly go the extra mile by simply ... doing the hard work of conjuring up complicated emotions in the moment and bringing multilayered characters to life. "Moon Knight" star Oscar Isaac is certainly one of the most charismatic and talented actors around, even if he doesn't quite operate in the same vein as others such as Daniel Day-Lewis, Jared Leto, or Christian Bale. But that doesn't mean the end result failed to ultimately conjure just as powerful results if he did, somehow, try to stay in-character as the multiple identities of Marc Spector and Steven Grant.

The season finale's post-credits reveal of a third personality, a terrifying fellow by the name of Jake Lockley, proved to be the concluding twist in a series that was chock-full of them. But what about the experience of actually filming the moment when Lockley finally steps out of the shadows and makes his grand reveal? It's not a terribly long scene by any stretch of the imagination, but it certainly seems like Isaac's performance made itself known among the cast and crew. In an interview with /Film, "Moon Knight" director Mohamed Diab spoke about all aspects of the finale. The conversation turned towards the Jake personality and the way that Isaac chose to play him. According to Diab, it was chilling enough to "scare the hell" out of them.

""We never spoke about Jake that much, honestly, but I want to tell you, when Oscar just showed us the way he wanted to play him, he scared the hell out of us. He became a scary person for sure."