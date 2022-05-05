Janelle Monaé To Star As Josephine Baker In A24 Series De La Resistance

Monae will produce the series, which was created by and will be showrun by former "Dexter" writer Jennifer Yale, under her label Wondaland Pictures. The musician has been in several high-profile films throughout her career, and she almost unanimously received praise for each of those performances. Monae had leading roles in 2016's "Hidden Figures," 2019's "Harriet," 2020's "Antebellum," and the 2020 series "Homecoming." Additionally, she had a small role in the 2016 Oscar winner "Moonlight," and has lent her voice to animated features "Rio 2," "UglyDolls," "Lady and the Tramp," and the series "Human Resources."

The singer's film and television career is certainly looking bright at the moment. Aside from her starring role in "De La Resistance," she is set to appear in the highly anticipated and deeply star-studded sequel "Knives Out 2," written and directed by Rian Johnson — so it's clear things are headed in the right direction for Monae.

Hopefully, we will see her continue to bring powerful stories to life through Wondaland and her powerful performances in the near future. For now, we have Miss Baker to look forward to, and considering the artist's past performances on her albeit small film and television resume, she is an excellent choice for the role. In fact, she and Baker have a lot of physical similarities, so not only will her portrayal most likely be incredibly fresh and compelling, but she will also definitely look the part.

There is no release date set for "De La Resistance," but we will be waiting with baited breath for more news on the project's premiere.