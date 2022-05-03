Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand Drops Ahead Of Top Gun: Maverick Premiere

Does "Hold My Hand" take your breath away? Just as "Top Gun: Maverick" is tasked with following up Tom Cruise's classic '80s action flick, Lady Gaga's new original song is following in some pretty big footsteps. The breakout song of the first film was easily Berlin's "Take My Breath Away," which went on to win Best Original Song at the Academy Awards. And that was just one of many hits on a soundtrack that also included "Danger Zone," "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'," and "(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay." Lady Gaga had to bring her A-game and as usual, she did not disappoint.

"Hold My Hand" is a soaring power ballad, which is fitting for a movie that has to strike a balance between '80s nostalgia and fitting into a 2022 landscape. Co-written and produced by Gaga and BloodPop, the song is also an opportunity for the music star to continue making her cinematic mark, after winning her first Oscar in 2019. (She previously co-penned and performed "Shallow" for Bradley Cooper's directorial debut "A Star is Born.") Given her track record and the performance of the previous "Top Gun" anthem, there's a good chance that Gaga will begin drumming up Oscar buzz soon after the film's release.

In tandem with the CinemaCon screenings, Gaga shared an Instagram post that called her song a "love letter to the world." She wrote:

"I didn't even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film's heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we've been living in. I've been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours. I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other—a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life's heroes."

In the same post, Gaga also thanked the movie's star, Tom Cruise, and composer Hans Zimmer. "Top Gun: Maverick" is directed by Joseph Kosinski, with a script from Christopher McQuarrie, with Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer. The film stars Cruise as Maverick, and Miles Teller, as the son of the late pilot Goose, played by Anthony Edwards in the film. Val Kilmer will return as Iceman, now a Vice Admiral and the film also stars Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, and Ed Harris.

"Top Gun: Maverick" will hit theaters on May 27, 2022. Here's the official synopsis:

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: "Rooster," the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka "Goose." Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.