Netflix After School Animation Preview Includes Kung Fu Panda: Dragon Knight, Long-Awaited Dragon Prince Season 4, And More

Netflix has been going through a bit of a rough month. After the streamer revealed it lost 200,000 subscribers last quarter, the company suffered drastic financial losses overnight. In the animation side of things, Netflix also went through some controversy, with a report stating that there have been big shake-ups going on at Netflix's animation department, including the firing of a key executive, and the cancellation of projects like an adaptation of Jeff Smith's "Bone," and even Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's animated series "Pearl."

Now, the streamer is trying to distract from the bad news by releasing a preview sizzle reel of some of the animated projects they haven't canceled yet, including many, many interactive specials, new shows, and some anticipated returns.

Though the reel focuses more on big IP-based shows like a new "Sonic" show, or the return of "Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous" and "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe", arguably the most exciting news is the first bit of footage from the upcoming "Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight," our first look at the new series from Everett Downing, the director of the Oscar-winning short "Hair Love," as well as the highly anticipated return of Netflix's epic fantasy saga "The Dragon Prince."