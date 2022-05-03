Bosch: Legacy Renewed For Season 2 By Amazon Freevee, Which Inks Disney Licensing Deal

"Bosch: Legacy" continues Harry's story, who is a retired LAPD detective and currently a PI, and has a penchant for going after cases that are outside of his jurisdiction. His daughter Maddie (Madison Lintz) struggles with the responsibilities of being a rookie cop on the L.A. streets, while attorney Honey Chandler survives attempted murder and starts losing her faith in the legal system. Season 2 will most likely continue this narrative trajectory, positioning Harry at the center as he moves from one case to the next.

The spin-off is being executive produced by Michael Connelly, Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, Pieter Jan Brugge, Titus Welliver, and Zetna Fuentes. Freevee's co-head of content and programming, Ryan Pirozzi, commented about how "easy" it was to greenlight the second season of "Bosch: Legacy," and that they are "ecstatic" about the upcoming series:

"It was easy to greenlight the second season" of "Bosch: Legacy," after execs saw the 10-episode first season. We're ecstatic with the new show...We know we want to be in business with Michael Connolly [the author of the Harry Bosch series of books, on which, the shows are based]."

Here's the official synopsis for season 1 of the show:

"Harry Bosch embarks on the next chapter of his career and finds himself working with onetime enemy, Honey Chandler."

Apart from picking up on the spin-off, Amazon Freevee seems to be expanding its wings with the aid of a short-term licensing deal with Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, which will allow them to expand upon their licensed content. The ads-supported platform has entered a deal for a "limited selection" of films (all belonging under the 20th Century Fox banner), including the first two "Deadpool" films, "Logan," "Murder on the Orient Express," and more. This particular deal between Amazon Freevee and Disney was announced during Amazon's NewFronts presentation for marketers this year.

Season 1 of "Bosch: Legacy" will premiere on May 6, 2022, on Amazon Freevee.