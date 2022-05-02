Hollywood Stargirl Trailer: The Disney Jukebox Musical Gets A Sequel

"Stargirl" is based on the eponymous novel by Jerry Spinelli, and the film delved into the various emotions that brim during adolescent years, wherein a host of characters struggle with expressing their core identities and navigating love for the first time. The sequel, "Hollywood Stargirl," positions the central character in a city brimming with new possibilities, which can lead to the widening of her horizons, both personal and musical.

The trailer reveals Susan and Ana adjusting to their new environments, wherein the former meets a group of characters, who aid her in her musical journey and allow her to embrace her potential. Apart from this, there's also Roxanne Martel (Uma Thurman), who used to be a singer and is one of Susan's many inspirations, whom she meets and gets a chance to collaborate with on a new project. The sequel is all about pushing one's artistic limits, trying things one has never dived into before, and creating art that reflects who we truly are within.

Julia Hart is back to helm "Hollywood Stargirl," while Hart and Jordan Horowitz have penned the script, which is based on Spinelli's book, but charts an original trajectory for Susan as a character. Horowitz, alongside Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Lee Stollman, serve as producers (the trio also worked on "Stargirl") while Kristin Hahn, Nathan Kelly, and Spinelli himself serve as executive producers.

Here's the official synopsis for "Hollywood Stargirl:"

"Disney's "Hollywood Stargirl" is a sequel to the 2020 Disney+ film about free spirit Stargirl Caraway (Grace VanderWaal), a silver-voiced teenager whose simple acts of kindness work magic in the lives of others. The upcoming film follows Stargirl's journey out of Mica, Arizona, and into a bigger world of music, dreams, and possibilities. When her mother Ana (Judy Greer) is hired as the costume designer on a movie, they relocate to L.A., where Stargirl quickly becomes involved with an eclectic assortment of characters. They include aspiring filmmaking brothers Evan (Elijah Richardson) and Terrell (Tyrel Jackson Williams); Mr. Mitchell (Judd Hirsch), one of Stargirl's neighbors; and Roxanne Martel (Uma Thurman), a musician Stargirl admires and encounters on her journey."

"Hollywood Stargirl" will be available for streaming on June 3, 2022, on Disney+.