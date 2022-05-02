The Morning Watch: The Evolution Of Disney's Animated Hair, Lord Of The Rings Fanmade Anime & More

In this edition, get a behind-the-scenes look at how hair has been computer animated over the years in Disney's movies. Plus, animator and filmmaker Eddie Sharam retells "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of The Ring" in an abridged, anime-style short. And finally, veteran animator Alexander Snow, of both Disney and DreamWorks Animation, joins the Corridor Crew to dissect some of the best and worst animation in Netflix's "Arcane."