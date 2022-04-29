The Aviary Writer/Directors On Cults, Influencers, And Why Chris Messina Works As A Cult Leader [Interview]

I like the references to Girl Scouts as a cult. I thought that was really funny. And in fact, since you've done so much research, what is it that takes something from a group or a process that you think turns it into a cult?

Cullari: That's a good question.

Raite: I think it gets dangerous anytime it turns into a pure faith. Anytime, it's just like, "Well, I'm not going to question this," which, in some ways I think the interest in culture, these organizations, or these companies, comes from a place of, at least a little bit, our society is becoming more secular. So we're looking for other places to put in that energy of something you can just give to and trust that it will take care of you. Like, it's very human.

Cullari: And I think also, and this is an individual line for everybody so I don't know that there's an external view in on this, but I think anytime you're part of a group where you find yourself doing things that you're continually having second thoughts about, but you're doing them anyway because it's part of what everyone else is doing, I think that's where it can start to across the line into something that is cultish, whether it's things you're questioning at a company where you're like, "I don't know if that seems legal, but everybody's doing it." Once you start down that road ... There's a number of characters in some other projects that aren't cult related that Jen and I are developing that focus on these characters who either participate or believe in kind of insane things out of a need to feel either accepted or right. That someone comes to you and goes, "That crazy idea you have, you are the smartest guy in the room for having that idea." And as soon as you push someone off that ledge, they'll do anything.

That's totally true. By the way, I love the idea of Cheetos as a rebellion. And it's funny because this isn't the only time I've seen that. In "The Good Place," there's a moment where one of the characters is rebelling against her parents like, "I ate a Cheeto."

Cullari: Oh, yeah!

What is it about Cheetos? They're good ...

Cullari: I don't know!

Raite: I don't know if it's specifically Cheetos, but I have this memory when I was a kid, there was a no sugary cereal rule. And the first time I had Lucky Charms, it was at a friend's house. And I remember this internal thought process of like, "Well, I can't tell my mom about this." But I think in the scene, we were just looking for something that felt fun and transgressive and -

Cullari: Transgressive for women who have been living in this kind of repressed atmosphere.

The thing about not eating. That was a NXIVM thing, too.

Cullari: That's something that I think pops up in lots of cults, is control over diet, whether it's for weight issues or for just kind of like, you don't want to put certain foods in your body because they could contain these chemicals or they change your chakras or they ... there's all kinds of different reasons. I think it's interesting that so many cults, this is where it starts to, I guess, get a little esoteric, but that idea of so many cults seem to be obsessed with not only the ideas that they're filling your mind with, but what they're physically putting inside your body too.

Raite: That's something that you feel in wellness, too. Food is such an easy thing to label of, "This is good, this is bad" that I'm not surprised ... And it's communal, it's something they can do together. We build so many social situations around food, so I think it makes sense that a lot of more structured groups have that too. Even the tech businesses, I feel like one of the big selling points is like, "Oh, look at all these great snacks we have." It's really hard to get away from.