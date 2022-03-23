The Aviary Trailer: Malin Akerman Escapes A Cult

Here is the synopsis for "The Aviary:"

Malin Akerman and Chris Messina star in the twisted journey of two women's desperate flee to escape the clutches of Skylight, an insidious cult. Lured in by the promise of "freedom" in the isolated desert campus called "The Aviary", Jillian (Akerman) and Blair (Lorenzo Izzo) join forces to escape in hopes of real freedom. Consumed by fear and paranoia, they can't shake the feeling that they are being followed by the cult's leader, Seth (Messina), a man as seductive as he is controlling. The more distance the pair gains from the cult, the more Seth holds control of their minds. With supplies dwindling and their senses failing, Jillian and Blair are faced with a horrifying question: how do you run from an enemy who lives inside your head?

From the trailer we learn that Blair wasn't sure it was a cult at all, but Jillian absolutely is. She feels they had to leave before someone got killed, and from the flashes of memory, it certainly feels like that was going to happen. Jillian has stolen Seth's laptop, and they weren't the only ones running. Are they being pulled back in by some supernatural power? Is it all in their minds? Is someone stalking them? What is the deal with Seth's crazy mask and the oddly-colored fire? Who wrote the note that has Jillian's handwriting? I'd better get some warm milk and lavender oil to keep away the bad dreams tonight. (Note: Don't tell me that doesn't work because what other option do I have?)

"The Aviary" will hit theaters and VOD on April 29, 2022.