SXSW Hit Women Is Losers Will Stream On HBO Max In October

Lorena Izzo wowed in Eli Roth's throwback cannibal 'sploitation "The Green Inferno" back in 2012 and went straight-up diabolical (who could harm a hair on Keanu Reeves' unproblematic head?) in Roth's "Knock Knock" three years later. More mainstream filmgoers may recognize her as Francesca Cappucci, the bombshell wife of Rick Dalton in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood." Her doe-eyed performance here sets itself apart from all three of her previous roles, showing a stunning versatility in this indie drama (I personally hope us horror fans get to keep her for a few more movies, though).

"Women Is Losers" arrives at HBO Max on October 18, 2021.