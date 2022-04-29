Ozark Season 4 Part 2 Clip: Ruth Meets A Rap Legend

When Ruth Langmore, played by Emmy winner Julia Garner, sets out on a revenge quest in "Ozark," she looks to music for inspiration. "Ozark" Season 4: Part 2, which hits Netflix today, sees Ruth gunning for Javi Elizonndro (Alfonso Herrera) after the shocking events of the Season 4: Part 1 finale. Along the way, Ruth is bumping some hip-hop, specifically, Nas, and she's bumping into another rap legend, Killer Mike, who's here to cameo and talk music with her.

Nas has dabbled in acting, making his feature-film debut opposite the late DMX in "Belly." He also served as the narrator and co-executive producer of Stephen Adly Guirgis and Baz Luhrmann's Netflix musical drama, "The Get Down." So he has an existing relationship with the streamer and it's not hard to see how Netflix might have garnered the rights to some of his music for another one of its flagship shows, "Ozark."

Though Killer Mike is perhaps best known to music-lovers as one half of the duo Run the Jewels, he, too, has an existing relationship with Netflix and has spent time developing his own modest filmography in addition to his impressive discography. Killer Mike made his musical debut in 2000 on the classic Outkast album, "Stankonia," and he would go on to play himself in the film "ATL," which co-starred Outkast's Big Boi. Since then, he has made further cameos in Edgar Wright's "Baby Driver" and the Ethan Hawke-led Showtime series, "The Good Lord Bird," and he's co-hosted the Netflix documentary series, "Trigger Warning with Killer Mike."

Now, the Atlanta-born rapper can add "Ozark" to his list of acting credits, courtesy of the Season 4: Part 2 premiere. Check out Killer Mike's "Ozark" scene, below.