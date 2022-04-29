Liam Neeson Is A Big Fan Of Denzel Washington, Loves Those Equalizer Movies [Exclusive]

This year, Washington earned his 10th Oscar nomination for "The Tragedy of Macbeth," so that he has now been nominated across five decades and is the most nominated Black actor in Academy Award history. Washington has largely eschewed sequels in his career, but "The Equalizer" franchise is an exception, and it now has a third movie on the way. I say: send The Equalizer back to Home Depot, put him on a forklift, and have Nex Coxman, Neeson's character from "Cold Pursuit," come crashing through the wall in a snowplow. But let them both play it strong and sensitive.

While we wait for the "Coxman vs. The Equalizer" crossover to materialize, Neeson's latest action thriller, "Memory" opens today. We missed sharing the trailer for this one, but you can see it above. "Memory" sees Neeson teaming with filmmaker Martin Campbell, who knows a thing or two about action, having helmed two of the best James Bond movies. In "Goldeneye," Campbell introduced the world to Pierce Brosnan as Bond, and in "Casino Royale," he did it all over again with Daniel Craig.

In "Memory," Campbell's got Neeson's character, Alex Lewis, slamming guys' faces into side mirrors and car windows and taking dudes out with a gun with a silencer (not unlike Bond). Lewis is an assassin whose memory is faltering even as he refuses to carry out a contract on a kid. The movie costars Guy Pearce and Monica Belluci and it comes with this synopsis from Open Road Films:

MEMORY follows Alex Lewis (Liam Neeson), an expert assassin with a reputation for discreet precision. Caught in a moral quagmire, Alex refuses to complete a job that violates his code and must quickly hunt down and kill the people who hired him before they and FBI agent Vincent Serra (Guy Pearce) find him first. Alex is built for revenge but, with a memory that is beginning to falter, he is forced to question his every action, blurring the line between right and wrong.

"Memory" is in theaters on April 29, 2022.