The Morning Watch: Doctor Strange 2 Homemade Trailer, The Props Of Star Trek: Picard Season 2 & More

Finally, Vanity Fair has somehow been able to convince some of Hollywood's hottest A-listers to sit down and take a lie detector test, and their latest victim is Pedro Pascal. He's asked if he thinks he's a heartthrob, and when the not-so-humble king claims "I don't think so," he's immediately called out for lying. You are a heartthrob, Pedro! No need to be so coy! The follow-up question was about whether or not he looks at fan pages on Instagram dedicated to him being a heartthrob, and he fully cracks up before admitting that he does. If you didn't love him before, you're surely going to love him now. For the most part, the questions are all in good fun and aren't painfully intrusive or anything, but he handles it all like an absolute champion. Even when he gets busted for lying after being asked if he'd invite the interviewer to his birthday party and saying yes. Oh, and not to bury the lede, but he looks directly into the camera at one point and says, "I'm your Daddy," for anyone who needs to know that sort of thing.