Guardians Of The Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Trailer Teases Celestial Action In The New Disney Theme Park Ride

It's been a long time coming, but the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind coaster is finally up and running at Walt Disney World's Epcot theme park. Well, kind of. Early access has been granted to a few lucky people, but the roller coaster isn't available for all attendees until its official launch on May 27, 2022. Those who have ridden it have posted rave reviews of this thrill ride that takes up a big chunk of Epcot real estate, saying the ride was like "if Rockn' Rollercoaster and Space Mountain had a baby."

If you're a Disney Parks fan like I am, that's pretty high praise indeed. Those are two of the beloved iconic attractions at Walt Disney World and any new ride that can be mentioned in the same breath sets some high expectations.

One of the cooler aspects of the attraction is there's a randomizer element where you get a different needle drop each time you ride, which will definitely reward repeated visits. And other than that, I know precious little about the coaster because I'm itching to get on it myself sooner than later.

I did, however, buckle and watched the latest trailer that shows a little glimpse of ride footage which features some giant space Gods, a couple of our favorite Guardians, and some extremely psyched riders being flung through the galaxy.