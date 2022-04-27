Guardians Of The Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Trailer Teases Celestial Action In The New Disney Theme Park Ride
It's been a long time coming, but the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind coaster is finally up and running at Walt Disney World's Epcot theme park. Well, kind of. Early access has been granted to a few lucky people, but the roller coaster isn't available for all attendees until its official launch on May 27, 2022. Those who have ridden it have posted rave reviews of this thrill ride that takes up a big chunk of Epcot real estate, saying the ride was like "if Rockn' Rollercoaster and Space Mountain had a baby."
If you're a Disney Parks fan like I am, that's pretty high praise indeed. Those are two of the beloved iconic attractions at Walt Disney World and any new ride that can be mentioned in the same breath sets some high expectations.
One of the cooler aspects of the attraction is there's a randomizer element where you get a different needle drop each time you ride, which will definitely reward repeated visits. And other than that, I know precious little about the coaster because I'm itching to get on it myself sooner than later.
I did, however, buckle and watched the latest trailer that shows a little glimpse of ride footage which features some giant space Gods, a couple of our favorite Guardians, and some extremely psyched riders being flung through the galaxy.
Go big or go home.
"Guardians of the Galaxy" series director James Gunn was hands-on for the creation of this ride, just as he was on Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: Breakout on the opposite coast at Disneyland's California Adventure park. Mission: Breakout was a reskin of another attraction, the beloved Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, so while it is a very cool and innovative ride (that I begrudgingly agree is better than Tower of Terror even if the horror lover in me likes the original theming way better), they didn't have the freedom that comes with developing an attraction from the ground up.
Cosmic Rewind is Gunn and the Walt Disney Imagineers let loose and gets to fully be its own thing and they didn't skimp out on it. Even before it's fully open to the general public, Cosmic Rewind already claims to be one of the world's longest fully enclosed rollercoasters. To put it into perspective, the iconic giant silver golfball that everybody thinks of when they think of Epcot is actually an attraction called Spaceship Earth and, by volume, four Spaceship Earths could fit into the enclosed show building constructed for Cosmic Rewind.
I, for one, am spitting jealous every time I see a park blogger tweet a reaction to riding this thing and am counting the days until I can justify making a trip out to ride it myself. It will be mine, oh yes. It will be mine.