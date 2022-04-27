AMC+ Is Planning To Premiere A New Movie Once Per Week

The number of streaming services available seems to be growing at an exponential rate and our bank accounts are not following suit — which means each streamer is doing all they can to come out on top, and keep the subscriptions going strong. In a world where even a content-churning machine-like Netflix is hitting a rough patch, distribution pacts are more important than ever. Shoring up some exclusive new releases for themselves, AMC+ has struck a deal with (AMC Networks-owned) IFC films, for post-theater distribution rights to new releases (per THR). Under this agreement, IFC films will have their streaming debut exclusively on AMC+, 90 days after their initial theatrical release.

IFC Films previously held distribution pacts with Showtime and Hulu, but since it's owned by AMC and this deal has the potential to boost viewership for the flagship streaming service, this development is no big surprise. The deal allows immense expansion for the feature library on AMC+, a service currently best known for playing host to top AMC series, including "The Walking Dead," and "Better Call Saul," both of which are in their final season. Courtney Thomasma, general manager of AMC+ said in a statement, "expanding our film offering was the next logical step in continuing to serve and grow our audience." Arianna Bocco, president of IFC Films, added:

"For over two decades, IFC Films has led the industry in developing diversified distribution strategies for independent cinema, bringing audiences the best in global and American independent film. We are proud to continue this history of innovation and give audiences more ways to discover our incredible library on AMC+."