Adrien Brody On Creating A Nuanced Antihero In Clean And Guest Starring On Succession [Interview]

Now that you wrote a role you dreamed of for yourself, do you see yourself doing that more in the future?

Well, you can't wait too long, but it takes forever to do this. It's not the easiest endeavor. I mean, to come up with something from scratch that you feel is meaningful and then fund it, get it made, go through the entire process of constructing it and honing it and making it live is years of work, which I'm not opposed to, but then you're on a different path.

So yeah, if the opportunities are there to do that, I love it and would welcome it. But I do have a day job and I have to keep finding work to be able to afford to make something like this and risk a lot to make it. So I have to keep being the vessel for others as I try and hone in on what are the few ones that I can really invest all of it into, if that makes sense?

Absolutely. Would you ever compose a film as a work-for-hire?

I mean, not necessarily "no," but it took so much time and energy to do it right. I would do some interesting element of something, but unless ... I don't know, I could, I could, but I don't know. It's not "no," that's too abrupt of an answer, but I just feel like I wouldn't ... Man, I would have to really understand and love it and want to go into that. But this took a year to compose. First of all, it took 30 years of making music to find that, to be able to do it, but then I'm still working on stuff, I'm still mastering and reworking stuff from the film that's going to be in theaters in a few days.

I mean, so it hasn't stopped and I love it, but there's not enough time, I guess is what I'm saying. There's just not enough time to do everything. I'm glad that I was able to apply it to this and I feel like, in particular, it was an additional form of expression to further express something from within me. So that is the best way I could describe finally putting my music out there into the world and the relevance of that as a creative endeavor, that the music is a character. The music is another creation as a character. That is such a breakthrough for me, and understanding how it fits within me as an artist.

Like a lot of the world, I am a "Succession" fan. You got to spend a day at the beach with the Roy family.

Who chose a day at the beach with them, huh? [Laughs] Yeah.

Good memories making that episode?

Well, first of all, I was sick as a dog and we shot during COVID, so I think everybody was scared to death of me. I didn't have it, obviously, but it was very challenging to do the work. That was just an enormous responsibility to come onto a show that I love, with such fine writing, amazing actors that are deeply entrenched in their characters and for me to pop in, in a meaningful way and somewhat destabilize their power balance, that was a tall order and I loved it. It was much fun, but I think I just get a kick out of it because it was special and I loved working with them and such a great show. So, I was like, "Damn, why can't I be on a show like this and shoot in New York and just great writing? And I drive to work." It's not like that mostly, you're off in Eastern Europe or somewhere in another country. I found that to be really interesting, to be out in Montauk that week. It just was amazing.

