Superhero Bits: The Final Doctor Strange 2 Poster, Moon Knight's Big Episode Is Imminent & More

While we have a total of two episodes left before "Moon Knight" packs it in, writer Jeremy Slater has promised that this week's episode is the, and I quote, "big one." What does that mean, exactly? That is impossible to say but Slater took to Twitter recently to declare as much, with the episode's arrival mere hours away.

A new #MoonKnight drops at midnight, and it's the big one. Questions will be answered. Secrets will be revealed. Hippos will be disobeyed. My pal @BeckyKirsch (THE EXORCIST) is one of the best writers I know, and she knocked this one out of the park. It's time to get weird. — Jeremy Slater (@jerslater) April 26, 2022

Becky Kirsch penned the episode, per Slater, and that's about all we know. Obviously, Marvel is good at keeping secrets so we'll have to see what this means but it's a bold enough statement to make, that much is certain. Let's just not get too carried away with theories in the meantime. "Moon Knight" returns with a new episode tomorrow on Disney+.