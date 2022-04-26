Superhero Bits: The Final Doctor Strange 2 Poster, Moon Knight's Big Episode Is Imminent & More
Teen Titans Academy #14 pays tribute to George Perez with a new character
George Pérez Inspires A New Character In Today's Teen Titans Academy
With new Teen Titans Academy member Chupacabra, Diego Pérez, named in honour of George Pérez, meets up with a relative of his at a diner, to talk about everything that's been going ...https://t.co/sujh41R8fI pic.twitter.com/8s2H3AzcK2
Even those who are casual readers of comics are surely familiar with the name George Perez, an absolute legend in the industry and truly one of the greats. Unfortunately, Perez is currently battling terminal cancer, which has served as a big blow to all who love this stuff. But it has meant a very public outpouring of love for the man in recent months. To that end, DC Comics recently tipped their caps to Perez in the pages of "Teen Titans Academy" #14. As reported by Bleeding Cool (and seen above), a new character appears in the issue named Diego Perez and is modeled after the famed writer and artist. It's a nice tip of the cap. Whether or not we see more from Diego beyond this issue remains to be seen.
Captain America and the Winter Soldier Xbox controller from Razer
The folks at Razer have teamed up with Marvel for a brand new controller that fans of "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" who happen to be Xbox owners might enjoy. Glimpsed in the above image, the company has now begun taking pre-orders for a controller and charging stand based on the Disney+ series that was released last year. In particular, it takes inspiration from Sam Wilson's Captain America, who debuted in the show's finale. The controller and charging stand comes as a combo that retails for $179.99. Those who are interested can get full details by clicking here.
Another bizarre Moon Knight poster tries to find balance
"Moon Knight" is nearing its conclusion on Disney+ but we still have two episodes left before the saga of Marc Spector and Steven Grant concludes. In anticipation of the penultimate episode, Marvel has released another new and interesting poster, which sees an ancient Egyptian artifact, particularly a scale of sorts that is worth raising an eyebrow over. On one side a feather, on the other stones. Yet, the scale appears to be balanced. Ponder away as to what it could mean while we wait for the episode to drop tomorrow.
Henry Winkler goes full Batman on The Late Show
Henry Winkler has been a mainstay in TV and movies for decades going all the way back to "Happy Days" and, currently speaking, his work on HBO's acclaimed show "Barry." But what if he became the next Batman? That is what this fun little sketch from "The Late Show" posits, as host James Corden walks into Winkler's dressing room to find him in a full-on Batman costume. Yes, it's a bit and yes, it plays like one, but Winkler's charm sells the whole thing and it's at the very least amusing to wonder what this kind of wild swing with the character might look like beyond the confines of a late-night sketch. Check it out for yourself above.
That El Muerto movie doesn't have a lot of source material to work with
I've got ALL of El Muerto's source material!
You better start studying up if you want to get up to my level of ‘True Spider-Man fan’ /s pic.twitter.com/Fr6Xf9L8Kq
Sony caused a bit of a stir during its CinemaCon presentation when it was revealed that the studio's next "Spider-Man" spin-off will be "El Muerto," with Bad Bunny set to star in the title role. Even hardcore comic book fans would be forgiven for raising an eyebrow in confusion here as this character is pretty damn obscure. Case in point, as the above tweet points out, the character, a wrestler, traces his roots to just two issues. Specifically, "Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" #6 and #7. That's it. Sony is going to make an entire movie out of that. The good news is that those who wish to do some research will have just a tiny bit of light reading to do.
Beware: This week's episode of Moon Knight is the big one
While we have a total of two episodes left before "Moon Knight" packs it in, writer Jeremy Slater has promised that this week's episode is the, and I quote, "big one." What does that mean, exactly? That is impossible to say but Slater took to Twitter recently to declare as much, with the episode's arrival mere hours away.
A new #MoonKnight drops at midnight, and it's the big one. Questions will be answered. Secrets will be revealed. Hippos will be disobeyed.
My pal @BeckyKirsch (THE EXORCIST) is one of the best writers I know, and she knocked this one out of the park. It's time to get weird.
— Jeremy Slater (@jerslater) April 26, 2022
Becky Kirsch penned the episode, per Slater, and that's about all we know. Obviously, Marvel is good at keeping secrets so we'll have to see what this means but it's a bold enough statement to make, that much is certain. Let's just not get too carried away with theories in the meantime. "Moon Knight" returns with a new episode tomorrow on Disney+.
The Batman is HBO Max's second-biggest movie ever in its first week
Curious how #TheBatman fared compared to other #HBOMax movie releases? Here's a look at US viewership for some of the streamer's biggest films in the first week of release.
Director Matt Reeves' "The Batman" recently made its debut on HBO Max after having a very successful run in theaters. Now, the folks at Samba TV have provided a bit of insight into how well the film is performing on streaming and, perhaps not surprisingly, it's doing quite well. Per the company, Robert Pattinson's debut as the DC hero was viewed in 4.1 million households in its first week on the streaming service. The most amazing thing? Last year's "Mortal Kombat" remains the streamer's biggest single-week debut ever with a total of 4.3 million households viewing the video game adaptation. That remains incredible considering it is far above the likes of "Godzilla vs. Kong" and "The Suicide Squad," not to mention "The Batman."
The final Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness poster is here
Lastly, today brings not just any new poster for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," but supposedly the final one for director Sam Raimi's upcoming MCU sequel. The poster was revealed by Marvel to help kick off the 10-day countdown to the movie's arrival in theaters. The poster itself is bathed in red much like the movie's marketing in general up to this point, but it also contains several variants of key characters, such as Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch. The multiverse will be getting mad indeed. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" hits theaters on May 6.