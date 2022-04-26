Turning Red Deleted Scenes Try To Tame The Panda, Include Cut Storylines

"Turning Red" is one of the best movies Pixar has made in years. A funny, visually distinct, and fresh movie with influences ranging from "Ranma ½" and "Sailor Moon" to Disney movies.

Domee Shi makes her feature debut with a film that is just as emotionally devastating as her short film "Bao," yet a lot more upbeat. The film tells the story of Mei Lee, a Chinese-Canadian teenager who discovers she turns into a panda whenever she feels strong emotions, and her struggles having to balance being a dutiful daughter, and also a rebellious teen. Like any Pixar movie, "Turning Red" changed a lot during development. Scenes were changed, plot threads were dropped, and even the tone of the movie changed. Now, some of these deleted scenes are surfacing to celebrate the release of the film on home video, giving us a glimpse of the movie that almost was.