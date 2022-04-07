Pixar's Turning Red 4K Box Art And Enamel Pin From Walmart Revealed [Exclusive]

After its big Disney+ debut back in February, Disney and Pixar's "Turning Red" is planning an even bigger splash on all major digital platforms this coming April 26, 2022, as well as on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 3. That's right, just in time for Mother's Day. Just when you thought the big fluffy red panda-monium couldn't get bigger, the animated movie's home video release will come with never-before-seen bonus material including seven deleted scenes, three featurettes, and an audio commentary from director Domee Shi ("Bao").

The folks at Disney have supplied /Film with the exclusive box art reveal from the Walmart Exclusive Edition of "Turning Red," as well as the enamel pin that comes with it. We also have all the details on the bonus features you don't want to miss, so check all that out below!

While the movie (perhaps the most anime-influenced Pixar movie ever) did not play theaters, it managed to eke out a little over $13 million overseas and earned a rave review from our own Hoai-Tran Bui. We highly recommend it to all parents currently suffering from "Encanto" fatigue!