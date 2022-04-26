Oscar Isaac Tried Really Hard To Sneak The MCU's First F-Bomb Into Moon Knight

"Moon Knight" represents many things for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Oscar Isaac-led series marks a long overdue exploration into depictions of mental illness, it continues to treat Egyptian culture and mythology with a healthy respect, and it has even gone the extra mile to set itself apart visually from the rest of the franchise. And now on top of everything else, we can add yet another milestone to the superhero show — it was almost the one where Isaac was able to get Marvel to break their own rules about F-bombs.

Movies that are rated PG-13, as all the Marvel films have been to this point, come with the MPAA-driven stipulation that only a single utterance of the word "f***" is allowed in dialogue (and even then, only under certain circumstances) without requiring an R-rating. Of course, no installment of the MCU has ever actually taken advantage of this leeway over the years — well, not explicitly, at any rate. But if Oscar Isaac had gotten his way, "Moon Knight" would've been the first production in the entire franchise to transcend its predecessors and enshrine itself in vulgar Valhalla. Alas, it was not to be ... though not for a lack of trying.

In an interview with ScreenRant, the actor portraying Steven Grant/Marc Spector opened up about his valiant attempts to bring a certain curse-laden internet meme to life on one of the biggest platforms around. Finally, an actor using their clout and privilege for the good of humanity! Though he doesn't specify exactly which scene and episode this would've taken place in, Isaac describes a confrontation between Marc and Steven (with Isaac's brother standing in for the character's other identity on-set) where he actually filmed several takes that included the dreaded "queen mother of dirty words" that once got young Ralphie Parker in so much trouble.

"My brother and I, there's this meme that we think is really, really funny. It's this English kid that's got a tie on his head. He's rapping, and then just a punch comes out of nowhere and punches him and he goes, "Oh, f**k, I can't believe you've done this!" A lot of people know what I'm talking about. And so I was like, 'We've got to find an opportunity to do that.'"

But because life is full of disappointments, it would seem we were robbed of this special moment.