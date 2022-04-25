Terry Crews Joins The Guardians Of The Galaxy — At Disney World

Before Mike Colter was cast as superhero Luke Cage in the Netflix (now, Disney+) series of the same name, Terry Crews threw his hat in the ring and said he would be "game" to play the Marvel hero, who also supplied Nicolas Cage with his own assumed name as his acting career was getting started. In 2014, the year of the first "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie, Crews told The Hollywood Reporter, "What's up, Marvel? I'm right here, baby. I ain't goin' nowhere. You know where I live!"

Finally, years later, Marvel has caught back up with Crews and is making him a part of its ever-growing cinematic multiverse, though you won't necessarily see him on the movie or TV screen. The official Disney Parks Twitter account (via ComicBook) has released a first-look image of Crews in costume as a character in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction at the Epcot theme park in Florida. Disney accompanied the image with the message:

"@TerryCrews is gearing up for his new role as Centurion Tal Marik, Commander of the Starcharter and close advisor to Nova Prime. Marik must call on the Guardians because it's "SAVE THE GALAXY TIME...again!"

Nova Prime is the character played by Glenn Close in "Guardians of the Galaxy." Close will also reportedly appear in the Cosmic Rewind ride.

Centurion Tal Marik is an all-new character created for Cosmic Rewind, which will become the first Marvel-themed attraction to open in Walt Disney World next month. While the original Disneyland in California does have Marvel rides, Disney World is limited in the characters it can use because of a prior agreement that Marvel had with Universal Studios.