Armageddon Time Footage Reaction: Anthony Hopkins Leads James Gray's New Movie [CinemaCon 2022]

Filmmaker James Gray is back and it's time for armageddon. The director of "Ad Astra," "The Lost City of Z," and "We Own the Night," among other movies, has assembled an impressive cast for his next feature, "Armageddon Time." The film is an '80s period piece set in Queens, where Gray grew up, and is billed as a "deeply personal, coming-of-age story about the strength of family and the generational pursuit of the American Dream."

So no, it's not a sequel to the Michael Bay film, "Armageddon." But it does feature the talents of Academy Award winners Anthony Hopkins and Anne Hathaway, Emmy Award-winning "Succession" star Jeremy Strong, and newcomers Michael Banks Repeta and Jaylin Webb.

"Armageddon Time" was originally going to feature Robert De Niro and Oscar Isaac before Hopkins and Strong stepped in, and Cate Blanchett was also circling the film at one point, with Gray saying she would play Donald Trump's sister, Maryanne Trump Barry. The movie is making its world premiere in-competition as an official Palme d'Or selection at the Cannes Film Festival next month, and in the meantime, Focus Features has showcased a first look at it at the CinemaCon event for theater owners in Las Vegas. Check out our description of the footage, below.