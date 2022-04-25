David Harbour To Star In Cooper Raiff's The Trashers

We all know David Harbour is quickly attaining "national treasure" status. He was a working actor who slowly established himself as a respectable "that guy" character actor until he landed the career-making role of Jim Hopper in "Stranger Things." I know I get excited to see him pop up and I can't be alone in that sentiment. Harbour can be bombastic and fun while also exploring the emotional side to a character. So, yes, any news of a new film in the works starring David Harbour is good news, and the latest project to nab him is the next film from director Cooper Raiff.

Raiff's latest film, "Cha Cha Real Smooth," was a big Sundance hit starring Raiff himself, Dakota Johnson, Leslie Mann and Brad Garrett that sold to Apple TV+ and will hit that streaming service June 17, 2022.

There's no question that Raiff is a director on the rise and obviously Harbour wants in on some of that action. Raiff's next movie is called "The Trashers" and will shoot this fall with a script by Adam R. Perlman ("Billions") and Raiff.