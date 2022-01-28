Sundance Hit Cha Cha Real Smooth, Starring Dakota Johnson, Acquired By Apple TV+

"Cha Cha Real Smooth" was financed by Erik Feig's PicturesSmart and Endeavor Content. Feig, Jessica Switch, Dakota Johnson, and Ro Donnelly are producers for the film. Johnson is currently getting a ton of buzz for her work in the Netflix film "The Lost Daughter."

Aside from the title that sticks in your head, the reviews coming in for the film are pretty great across the board. The deal was reportedly around $15 million for the rights, making it the biggest deal so far at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. In his review, Pearson says:

"Cha Cha Real Smooth" might feel formulaic to those who have been tracking the evolution of the romantic comedy from its glossy '90s heyday to the more stripped-down, DIY iterations that have taken over in the last several years. But even if its archetypes might feel overly familiar, the formula works for a reason, and when anything is executed with such pure-hearted joy and affection for its characters, you can't help but smile.

I'm not generally a rom-com person, but this film (and the review) has intrigued me. Plus, I'm pretty much willing to watch anything Dakota Johnson is in. I haven't seen Raiff's "Shithouse" yet, but the reviews for that were stellar as well. To have your first two films get this much notice is pretty rare. Be sure to add "Cha Cha Real Smooth" to your must-watch list.