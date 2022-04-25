You Can Watch The Epic Batmobile Chase From The Batman Online Now
If you haven't watched "The Batman" yet, it's time to fix that. It's currently streaming on HBO Max, so if you can just carve three whole hours out of your day, you can see it any time you wish. Robert Pattinson is really great as the caped crusader who is only at the beginning of his second year fighting crime. He's ... not great at it yet. Colin Farrell's Penguin makeup is insanely good. It's dark and gloomy, and a whole lot of fun. If that isn't enough to convince you, Warner Bros. has released the entire Batmobile chase scene for you to watch online.
If you don't know where it happens in the film, here's a quick recap. Bats and Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) are questioning Oswald Cobblepot (Farrell) about Carmine Falcone (John Turturro). He flees and Bats chases him in the Batmobile through rainy streets with an orange tinge. It's definitely not the safest place to be driving, and let's just say not everyone gets out of this well. Batman has to drive his Batmobile through a wall of flame from an oil tanker that blew up because of their reckless pursuit. Someone is definitely getting a ticket for this.
Nana-nana-nana-nana Batmobile!
Maybe don't think about the ramp that appears at just the right time, or how many people got killed in pursuit of one man. This is a superhero film. We don't think about these things. The death toll in the city is not important ... until it is. (I joke. I kid. I really loved this film, to be clear.)
Honestly, this chase scene is one of the best and most exciting I've ever seen on film. This Batmobile is super sleek and dodges traffic like the Road Runner dodges obstacles dropped in his path. I would really like to know what tires they have on there, because Bruce is clearly driving at almost 100 mph when we get a glimpse of his speedometer. In the rain, that's pretty impressive.
Though the scene online stops short of what happens next, it's got me all excited to watch the film again.
"The Batman" is directed by Matt Reeves, who co-wrote the script with Peter Craig. The film also stars Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Barry Keoghan as Stanley Merkel, an officer in the Gotham City Police Department, and Andy Serkis as Alfred.