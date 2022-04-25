You Can Watch The Epic Batmobile Chase From The Batman Online Now

If you haven't watched "The Batman" yet, it's time to fix that. It's currently streaming on HBO Max, so if you can just carve three whole hours out of your day, you can see it any time you wish. Robert Pattinson is really great as the caped crusader who is only at the beginning of his second year fighting crime. He's ... not great at it yet. Colin Farrell's Penguin makeup is insanely good. It's dark and gloomy, and a whole lot of fun. If that isn't enough to convince you, Warner Bros. has released the entire Batmobile chase scene for you to watch online.

If you don't know where it happens in the film, here's a quick recap. Bats and Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) are questioning Oswald Cobblepot (Farrell) about Carmine Falcone (John Turturro). He flees and Bats chases him in the Batmobile through rainy streets with an orange tinge. It's definitely not the safest place to be driving, and let's just say not everyone gets out of this well. Batman has to drive his Batmobile through a wall of flame from an oil tanker that blew up because of their reckless pursuit. Someone is definitely getting a ticket for this.