Irma Vep First Look: Alicia Vikander Is A Star In The HBO Limited Series

French filmmaker Olivier Assayas has spent has spent decades crafting unforgettable stories and establishing himself as a major international talent well worth following. His collaborations with actor Kristen Stewart on "Clouds of Sils Maria" and especially 2016's "Personal Shopper" did a lot to pave the way for the actor's Best Actress nomination in last year's "Spencer" (but we still maintain that she should've won that award handily!). Meanwhile, earlier efforts such as "Sentimental Destinies," "Demonlover," and "Clean" helped turn him into a regular presence at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival year in and year out. After so much success on the big screen, however, the director's latest project will take him to the realm of cable and streaming. Thankfully, he'll be helped by remaining in somewhat familiar territory.

HBO's "Irma Vep" is loosely based on Assayas' 1996 film of the same name, telling the story of a disillusioned American actor who travels to France to film a remake of classic French silent film. But she also has to contend with a profound low point in her life, in the wake of a breakup and a disappointing career in general. Where movie star Maggie Cheung took point in the original film as a fictionalized version of herself, Alicia Vikander steps into the same lead role for the streaming series that's also written and directed by Assayas. Today, the studio released a few first look images of the new show, along with news that "Irma Vep" will debut as a selection at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival next month.