Harold Perrineau Sci-Fi Horror Series From Gets Season 2 Renewal At Epix

In her /Film review of "From," Vanessa Armstrong called it a "perfectly average high concept show from the executive producers of 'Lost' [that] makes a point of not keeping its secrets for long." The executive producers in question are Jeff Pinkner and Jack Bender, the latter of whom also directed the first four episodes of "From" season 1. The show is created by John Griffin and also counts "Avengers: Endgame" directors Anthony and Joe Russo among its executive producers. Pinkner spoke previously about applying "the lessons of Lost" to "From" and "approaching every season like its own chapter with its own questions and its own answers."

In the trailer for "From" season 1, Jim Matthews (Eion Bailey) and his family find themselves living out an "In the Mouth of Madness" scenario as they detour into a run-down town in their RV and try to drive out of it, only to have the road keep looping them back into it, again and again. They've seen ill omens like a murder of crows (or "unkindness of ravens," as episode 1 teaches) circling overhead, and that cheeky Animals song, "We Gotta Get Out of This Place," has lodged itself in our ears. Perrineau plays Boyd Stevens, the town's bell-ringing sheriff, who tries to keep the town's forced residents safe from vaguely vampiric creatures who come knocking on their window at night, posing as loved ones.

It lands almost like a cross between "Wayward Pines" and "Salem's Lot" (keeping in mind that Epix also airs the series "Chapelwaite," based on Stephen's King's "Salem's Lot" short story prequel, "Jerusalem's Lot"). And of course, there's also a hint of the aforementioned "Lost," with Perrineau's character and company stranded in a town this time instead of on an island.

Season 1 of "From" is currently streaming on Epix and Prime Video, and season 2 is expected to drop in 2023.