The Producers Of Lost Say Their New Series, From, Won't Be As Frustrating (We Don't Believe Them)

Two of the executive producers of "Lost," Jack Bender and Jeff Pinkner, are reuniting with Harold Perrineau — who played the castaway Michael on the show — for the new Epix series, "From." The premise of "From" sounds similar to "Wayward Pines" in that it "is set in a nightmarish Midwestern town, where no one can ever leave and terrifying creatures prowl after sunset." That's the description via The Wrap, which was recently at a Television Critics Association panel where Bender and Pinkner spoke about "From," and how it will seek to apply the lessons they learned from "Lost" to this new story they are now telling.

"Lost" was perhaps the ultimate "mystery box" show, meaning it adhered to the concept that sometimes it's better to keep teasing the mystery inside a metaphorical box without actually opening said box to see what's inside. The phrase was made popular by J.J. Abrams, who gave a literal TED Talk on the subject (as opposed to just tweeting something and saying, "Thank you for coming to my TED Talk," as people are liable to do nowadays). Abrams created "Lost" with Damon Lindelof and Jeffrey Lieber, though Lindelof and Carlton Cuse were more involved in overseeing the series as showrunners.

"Lost" did provide answers to some of the mysteries it introduced, but viewers weren't always satisfied with those answers, and the show was ultimately more interested in its characters than any of its crazy plots shenagians. At the TCA panel for "From," Pinkner said: