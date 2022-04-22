Night Sky Trailer: Sissy Spacek And J.K. Simmons Explore A Celestial Mystery

The "Night Sky" trailer shows the Yorks descending into the chamber and transporting themselves into a gorgeous little getaway place in outer space. They're a loving, charming couple, though Franklin thinks that it's time for them to share the secret with someone else. When they discover a strange young man on their property, things begin unraveling, and it's up to Irene and Franklin to solve the mystery of the backyard transporter.

While it's exciting to see a sci-fi mystery thriller series focused on two older folks, the best thing about this trailer is the clear love between the two leads. Spacek and Simmons are both great actors, but there's a warmth between them that feels hard to fake. Seeing that kind of love at their age is heartwarming, even if they're going to have to worry about possible extraterrestrial invaders. While I might like to pretend that every J.K. Simmons role is actually just another version of J.Jonah Jameson, this will probably be the first time I don't. He's just too sweet!

In addition to Spacek and Simmons, the series stars Chai Hansen ("The 100"), Kiah McKirnan ("Mare of Easttown"), Julieta Zylblerberg ("The Invisible Look"), Rocío Hernández ("La caída") and Adam Bartley ("Longmire.") The series is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, and is showrun by Daniel C. Connolly ("The Son," "Into the Badlands"). The show was written by Holden Miller, best known for being a folk musician and son of comedian Dennis Miller.

All eight episodes of "Night Sky" will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on May 20, 2022.