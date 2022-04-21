Superhero Bits: Natalie Portman's Thor: Love And Thunder Poster, Madame Web Gets A Release Date & More

"The Flash" season 8 is moving right along, and in some ways, this could be the beginning of the end as next season is expected to conclude the long-running CW series. Now, executive producer Erica Wallace has revealed that the finale of this season is something they have been building to for the past few years. Speaking with TV Insider, Wallace explained that the past several seasons have truly all been one big story.

"I have literally known it for two years and have building and building towards this. As I have been building towards the end of Season 8 — the last three seasons are literally all one big story and it's leading towards one specific event...I have the Post-it somewhere on my desk. I wrote it down two years ago and went, 'That's the end of Season 8.'"

As for what is contained on that note, fans will surely have to wait to find out. "The Flash" returns with a new episode next week on The CW.