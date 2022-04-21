Superhero Bits: Natalie Portman's Thor: Love And Thunder Poster, Madame Web Gets A Release Date & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
-
"Thor: Love and Thunder" gives the Mighty Thor her own poster.
-
Sony's "Madame Web" movie gets a release date.
-
Keith David is very much game to play Beta Ray Bill in the MCU.
-
The past three seasons of "The Flash" have been building to one big moment.
-
All that and more!
The Flash season 8 finale has been built up for years
"The Flash" season 8 is moving right along, and in some ways, this could be the beginning of the end as next season is expected to conclude the long-running CW series. Now, executive producer Erica Wallace has revealed that the finale of this season is something they have been building to for the past few years. Speaking with TV Insider, Wallace explained that the past several seasons have truly all been one big story.
"I have literally known it for two years and have building and building towards this. As I have been building towards the end of Season 8 — the last three seasons are literally all one big story and it's leading towards one specific event...I have the Post-it somewhere on my desk. I wrote it down two years ago and went, 'That's the end of Season 8.'"
As for what is contained on that note, fans will surely have to wait to find out. "The Flash" returns with a new episode next week on The CW.
An artifact gets a Moon Knight poster
April 21, 2022
We've got just a couple of episodes of "Moon Knight" left before the Marvel limited series reaches its conclusion on Disney+. That means, if history is any indication, we've got at least a few posters to look forward to that feature objects from the show, rather than characters. In this case, we have one of the artifacts from the show's most recent episode. Other posters have featured everything from a goldfish to a bingo card. This show remains weird, which the MCU could use more of.
"Moon Knight" returns with its penultimate episode on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
Kate Bishop Hot Toys figure from Hawkeye
The fine folks at Hot Toys have fully revealed their upcoming Kate Bishop figure from "Hawkeye," which gives Hailee Steinfeld's character the spotlight. The figure is an impressive recreation of Bishop in her final form (so to speak) from the show's finale. The 1/6 scale figure is currently available for pre-order and interested particles can check out all of the photos in the above Instagram post. The figure retails for $270 and will ship sometime between July and December of 2023. Those interested in further details or a pre-order can do so through Sideshow.com.
Young Justice Bowhunter Security clip
"Young Justice" remains one of the most beloved currently airing DC shows, and this season, "Phantoms," is rolling right along on HBO Max. For those who are either looking to be enticed into watching it or to kill about ten minutes, the streaming service has released the above clip from the series. It focuses on Dick Grayson who is in need of someone who knows the city and aims to recruit Roy Harper for a mission. But wouldn't you know it, Roy needs a favor first.
Check out the clip for yourself above.
Producer Chris Miller addresses the big Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse delay
Some disappointing news came across our desk yesterday evening when it was revealed that "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)" and its sequel were delayed significantly by Sony. The follow-up to "Into the Spider-Verse" will now hit theaters in June 2023 instead of October of this year. Producer Chris Miller, however, has a positive spin to put on the whole situation.
More time to make it great 🕷
— Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) April 21, 2022
As much as that may seem like a rose-colored glasses take, Miller is probably right. There would be no value in rushing a sequel to arguably one of the best superhero movies of all time. But yeah, the delay still sucks.
Keith David would like to play Beta Ray Bill and yes, please
In a NY minute! https://t.co/RRlVCYCTcF— KeithDavid (@ImKeithDavid) April 21, 2022
A certain brand of Marvel fan has been begging for some time to see Beta Ray Bill appear in the MCU, most likely in a "Thor" film. There was a tiny little Easter egg pointing to him in "Thor: Ragnarok" but we've yet to actually see him in live-action. Recently, a fan asked actor Keith David, perhaps one of the most prolific character actors around, if he would be interested in voicing Beta Ray Bill. David's response was an enthusiastic yes. So, if the man from "The Thing," "Rick and Morty," "Gargoyles," "Armageddon," and a million other wonderful things wants to do it, that seems like a great way to go. Your move, Marvel.
The Madame Web movie arrives next summer
In slightly better news on the Sony front, the studio has set a release date for the "Madame Web" movie, which will now hit theaters on July 7, 2023. This gives Dakota Johnson's superhero film a prime summer release date, which could suggest that Sony has a good deal of confidence in what they're putting together. It also means it would be coming out about six months after "Kraven the Hunter." Either way, they're going to need to bounce back after the misfire that has been "Morbius," that much is certain.
Natalie Portman's Mighty Thor gets her very own Love and Thunder poster
Lastly, the folks at Marvel have released a new version of the "Thor: Love and Thunder" poster that dropped online earlier this week. The key difference here is that Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder is swapped out in favor of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, who is making her return to the MCU as the Mighty Thor. We got a small glimpse of her in the trailer, but she figures to be a big part of the movie. As such, she is getting to take the spotlight in the film's marketing. "Thor: Love and Thunder" is set to hit theaters on July 8, 2022.