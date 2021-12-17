Where Kate Bishop Stands After That Big Hawkeye Reveal, According To Hailee Steinfeld

Steinfeld spoke to TV Line about Kate's mindset in the aftermath of the fifth episode. Having her loyalties questioned by Yelena, Clint telling her to go way, then her saving his life, and the reveal that her mother Eleanor (Vera Farmiga) is working with none other than Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) has changed a lot for her. Steinfeld says:

"She has this realization. She's just completely broken and confused and absolutely lost. She doesn't know who to trust or who to look to."

The thing is, Clint is going to be there for her, even if he doesn't want her there to keep her safe. She says:

" ... thank God because if it weren't for him, she would probably have a much harder time getting back up on her feet after this one."

Even crazier is the fact that this is no longer about playing hero. Now Kingpin is involved, the person she trusted the most has betrayed her trust, and she's in it for better or for worse. Steinfeld says Kate "has no choice now but to really go to work."