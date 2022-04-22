The Morning Watch: Barry Season 1 & 2 Bloopers, Nicolas Cage Takes The Autocomplete Interview & More
(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)
In this edition, the fine folks at HBO Max shared the blooper reels for the first and second seasons of "Barry" to celebrate the third season's upcoming release this weekend. Plus, Nicolas Cage answers all of the questions fans have been searching for on the internet. And finally, Marvel and the cast of "Moon Knight" try to answer the question "Is Moon Knight a hero?"
Barry bloopers, baby!
If you just can't wait for season 3 of the hit HBO series "Barry" to come out on April 24, 2022, then hopefully this little blooper reel from the first two seasons can hold you over. Like all blooper reels, this one contains lots of swearing, flubbed lines, and people cracking up, but it also features a few instances of Bill Hader's co-stars calling him "Bill" instead of his character name, which is Barry. Stephen Root and Kirby Howell-Baptiste both make the mix-up, and Sarah Goldberg immediately switches names when Hader cracks a smile while trying to deliver a serious line. With what we know about how much of Hader is in the character of Barry, can you really blame them for the confusion?
Nicolas Cage answers the internet's most-searched questions about himself
Next, the always authentic Nicolas Cage answered the internet's most burning questions, collected by Wired. He's promoting his latest film, "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," in theaters now, and he says that it's the most challenging role he's ever taken on. After all, it's pretty difficult to portray a version of yourself after you've spent decades of your life pretending to be other people. He also mentions his absolute favorite Nic Cage movie and performance, in 2021's "Pig," where he played a recluse just trying to recover his stolen pet pig. If you ever wanted to know why Cage changed his name from Nicolas Coppola, what car he was driving in "Gone in 60 Seconds," or whether or not he considers himself a goth, this is the video for you.
Moon Knight: hero or something else?
Finally, Marvel Entertainment answered #AskMCU fan questions on Twitter by passing them along to the stars of "Moon Knight," including Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and May Calamawy. They dug into whether Moon Knight/Steven Grant/Marc Spector is a hero, what to expect from Calamawy's character Layla, and whether or not Isaac brought Hawke onboard to join the Marvel family. Learn it all here, from the actors themselves, and you can catch new episodes of "Moon Knight" Wednesdays on Disney+.