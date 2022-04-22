The Morning Watch: Barry Season 1 & 2 Bloopers, Nicolas Cage Takes The Autocomplete Interview & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, the fine folks at HBO Max shared the blooper reels for the first and second seasons of "Barry" to celebrate the third season's upcoming release this weekend. Plus, Nicolas Cage answers all of the questions fans have been searching for on the internet. And finally, Marvel and the cast of "Moon Knight" try to answer the question "Is Moon Knight a hero?"