The Morning Watch: VFX Artists React To Spider-Man: No Way Home, Jackass Movies Honest Trailer & More

In this edition, Corridor Crew takes a look at the VFX work on "Spider-Man: No Way Home," including a crazy fun fact about that brick-catching scene featuring a certain Hell's Kitchen crimefighter. Plus, check out an Honest Trailer for the "Jackass" movies that's just as hard to watch as the movies. And finally, "Game of Thrones" star Maisie Williams answers questions from fans on social media, talking about the infamous coffee cup in a "Game of Thrones" scene, and whether or not she has a BTS stan account.