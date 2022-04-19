Jackass 4.5 Crashes Onto Netflix Next Month, Watch The First Clip Here

If you felt yourself mourning the end of "Jackass" following the completion of "Jackass Forever," don't waste your tears because this ain't the end of the line for our favorite group of doofuses. Just as "Jackass 2" and "Jackass 3D" ended up with enough footage and ridiculous stunts to constitute another feature-length film each, there was plenty of goodness left out of "Jackass Forever" that Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Wee Man, Preston Lacy, Dave England, Danger Ehren, and the rest of the team couldn't in good faith leave on the cutting room floor. All hail co-creator and director Jeff Tremaine, because "Jackass 4.5" is on its way to Netflix.

Get ready for more stunts and stupidity with Jackass 4.5, an all-new feature film featuring the whole crew! Hereâ€™s a small taste of what you can expect when it premieres May 20 on Netflix... This is the Swingset Gauntlet! pic.twitter.com/IdJDl10mnk — Netflix (@netflix) April 19, 2022

"Jackass Forever" debuted over two decades after the show first popped on the MTV airwaves and changed a generation, showcasing our beloved heroes in acts of ridiculous jackassery, unbelievable stunts, impressive feats of pain tolerance, and enough cock and ball torture to make a dominatrix blush. Thanks to the pandemic, "Jackass Forever" was the first time many of us remembered what pure, unadulterated joy felt like in years. "Jackass" represents hope. "Jackass" represents unconditional love. "Jackass" is a reminder that the world is as ridiculous, stupid, and wonderful as we can make it. Most importantly, "Jackass" is cinema.