Jackass 4.5 Crashes Onto Netflix Next Month, Watch The First Clip Here
If you felt yourself mourning the end of "Jackass" following the completion of "Jackass Forever," don't waste your tears because this ain't the end of the line for our favorite group of doofuses. Just as "Jackass 2" and "Jackass 3D" ended up with enough footage and ridiculous stunts to constitute another feature-length film each, there was plenty of goodness left out of "Jackass Forever" that Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Wee Man, Preston Lacy, Dave England, Danger Ehren, and the rest of the team couldn't in good faith leave on the cutting room floor. All hail co-creator and director Jeff Tremaine, because "Jackass 4.5" is on its way to Netflix.
Get ready for more stunts and stupidity with Jackass 4.5, an all-new feature film featuring the whole crew! Hereâ€™s a small taste of what you can expect when it premieres May 20 on Netflix...
This is the Swingset Gauntlet! pic.twitter.com/IdJDl10mnk
— Netflix (@netflix) April 19, 2022
"Jackass Forever" debuted over two decades after the show first popped on the MTV airwaves and changed a generation, showcasing our beloved heroes in acts of ridiculous jackassery, unbelievable stunts, impressive feats of pain tolerance, and enough cock and ball torture to make a dominatrix blush. Thanks to the pandemic, "Jackass Forever" was the first time many of us remembered what pure, unadulterated joy felt like in years. "Jackass" represents hope. "Jackass" represents unconditional love. "Jackass" is a reminder that the world is as ridiculous, stupid, and wonderful as we can make it. Most importantly, "Jackass" is cinema.
What to expect from Jackass 4.5
As is tradition, the footage relegated to the ".5" entries frequently shows some of the best failed attempts at stunts shown in the theatrical release, and brand new stunts that for whatever reason didn't make the final cut. Danger Ehren (real name Ehren McGhehey) said in an interview that "Jackass 4.5" will feature a stunt that "did the most long-term damage" to his physicality. Considering Danger Ehren was the recipient of the new and improved "Cup Test," in which he took an uppercut punch from UFC champion Francis Ngannou, a fastball from softball pro Danielle O'Toole, a slap shot from New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban, and a direct landing from a pogo stick ... what the hell did you do, Ehren?!
Dave England didn't have time to mince words, admitting that he almost had his d**k ripped off. "It could happen to anyone," he said. Sure, Dave. Yes. Of course. Apparently the scene didn't make the movie because "Jackass Forever" already had so much full-frontal male nudity. "I was like, 'How is that not in there?' and they're like, 'Well there's too many.'" With this information and based on the footage we've been privy to watch on the Netflix Twitter account, "Jackass 4.5" sounds like it's bringing the goods in more ways than one.
"Jackass 4.5" will debut on Netflix on May 20, 2022.