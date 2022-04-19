The Art Of The Batman Book Debunks The Internet's Venom Shot Theory

During the climax of "The Batman" — now available to stream on HBO Max — The Riddler (Paul Dano) has finally gotten the drop on The Batman (Robert Pattinson). The villain's scheme involves an elaborate plan to flood Gotham City, herd a group of high-profile survivors into a slowly-filling indoor stadium, and use a large group of acolytes — all dressed in matching Riddler costumes and armed with rifles — to open fire into the crowd. Acting fast, Batman infiltrates the catwalks and perches where the imitation Riddlers are poised and begins dispatching them one by one. Some, he disarms and suspends from cables. Others he merely knocks out. As one might imagine, this is exhausting work for Batman. During this climactic fight, Batman is knocked down, and teeters on the brink of unconsciousness. With his final ounce of strength, Batman reaches into his utility belt and extracts a vial of bright green liquid. He injects himself with the liquid and is suddenly back on his feet, now crazed with energy, eager to crush more faces with his fists.

There is no dialogue to explain what the green liquid was, exactly. It certainly contained some sort of adrenaline-boosting compound, but with no explicit description on camera, Batman fans began postulating what sort of connections that needle had to extant Batman lore. The dominant theory was that the needle contained Venom. No, not the alien black goop monster that lives inside of Tom Hardy in the movie "Venom," but a fictional ultra-powerful steroid established in Batman comic books as the muscle-growing compound used by the supervillain Bane.

The book "The Art of the Batman" by James Field, released for sale on April 19, contains a detailed concept drawing of the needle prop Pattinson used on the set. In the drawing, it's made explicit that Batman did not inject himself with Venom, but run-of-the-mill epinephrine, an adrenal hormone that is often used to regulate breathing, but can also cause a spike in adrenaline, giving one a burst of energy. Adrenaline shots have previously been showcased in films like "Pulp Fiction," "The Rock," and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."