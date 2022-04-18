The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder Gets A Season 2 Renewal From Disney+

The Disney+ reboot "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" is officially in production for a second season on the streaming service. The news comes right before the season one finale on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. The adventures of Penny Proud (Kyla Pratt) continue, giving us a look at her family, her friends, Puff the dog, and her neighbors. No news on whether or not Al Roker will return as the voice of ... well, Al Roker, but a magical version of himself. But as someone who hasn't seen the series, I now have to watch it for this very reason.

Before we get to the returning and guest cast (and there are some fantastic names in there), you should know that there are Funko Pop! collectibles for the series, a new storybook called "It All Started with an Orange Basketball," and the digital soundtrack from Walt Disney Records coming out on June 3, 2022.

The guest cast includes Chance the Rapper, Gabrielle Union, Normani, Leslie Odom Jr., Anthony Anderson, gymnasts Dominique Dawes, Gabby Douglas, and Laurie Hernandez, Jane Lynch, Holly Robinson Peete, Maury Povich (which ... huh?), Storm Reid, Courtney B. Vance, and Liana Mendoza.