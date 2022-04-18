The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder Gets A Season 2 Renewal From Disney+
The Disney+ reboot "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" is officially in production for a second season on the streaming service. The news comes right before the season one finale on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. The adventures of Penny Proud (Kyla Pratt) continue, giving us a look at her family, her friends, Puff the dog, and her neighbors. No news on whether or not Al Roker will return as the voice of ... well, Al Roker, but a magical version of himself. But as someone who hasn't seen the series, I now have to watch it for this very reason.
Before we get to the returning and guest cast (and there are some fantastic names in there), you should know that there are Funko Pop! collectibles for the series, a new storybook called "It All Started with an Orange Basketball," and the digital soundtrack from Walt Disney Records coming out on June 3, 2022.
The guest cast includes Chance the Rapper, Gabrielle Union, Normani, Leslie Odom Jr., Anthony Anderson, gymnasts Dominique Dawes, Gabby Douglas, and Laurie Hernandez, Jane Lynch, Holly Robinson Peete, Maury Povich (which ... huh?), Storm Reid, Courtney B. Vance, and Liana Mendoza.
So many great guest voices!
"The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" is executive produced by creators Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar. Returning cast members include — and this is a big list – Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama, Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer, Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez, Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez, Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez, Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi, Raquel Lee Bolleau as Nubia Gross, Marcus T. Paulk as Myron, Keke Palmer as Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, Billy Porter as Randall Leibowitz-Jenkins, Zachary Quinto as Randall Leibowitz-Jenkins, EJ Johnson as Michael Collins, Asante Blackk as Kareem, A Boogie Dubose as Francis "KG" Leibowitz-Jenkins, Bresha Webb as CeCe, and Aiden Dodson as BeBe.
Calvin Brown Jr. is co-executive producer and story editor, Jan Hirota is producing. Eastwood Wong is serving as the art director for the series and directors include Latoya Raveneau, Rudi Bloss, and Tara Nichole Whitaker.
We don't have a release date for the second season of "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" yet, but we'll keep you updated as soon as we hear.